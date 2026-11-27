Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet of Ministers has introduced measures to regulate the education of foreign students enrolled in medical institutions that have not received state accreditation. The relevant resolution was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Under the document, foreign students attending such institutions and staying in Kyrgyzstan on S-type study visas will be granted a 30-calendar-day transition period.

The Ministry of Health, together with the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation and the state-run Center for Admission of Foreign Students, has been instructed to assist students in transferring to accredited medical educational institutions and obtaining documents confirming the continuation of their studies.

Foreign students will not be required to leave Kyrgyzstan to renew their visa documents. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), has been instructed to arrange changes to the inviting party and the issuance of the relevant visas without requiring students to leave the country.

The Center for Admission of Foreign Students must inform students about the procedures and deadlines for renewing their documents and assist them in preparing and submitting the necessary documents to the relevant government agencies.

On August 28, 2025, the president signed a decree introducing a state monopoly on the training of medical professionals. In April 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers approved procedures for the state accreditation of secondary and higher professional medical education institutions.

The new resolution was adopted as part of the implementation of these decisions.