CIS countries name Healthcare Leader 2026 — winner is from Bishkek

Egor Borisov, director of the Bishkek Emergency Medicine Center, has won the international competition CIS Healthcare Leader 2026.

According to the Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan, he received the winner's diploma in the category «For Contribution to the Digitalization of National Healthcare Systems in CIS Countries» for the project «Digital Transformation of Emergency Medical Care: Automated Management System of the Bishkek Emergency Medicine Center.»

The competition brought together representatives from six CIS countries: Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus and Azerbaijan. The submitted projects were evaluated by an international panel of experts based on their effectiveness, practical results and potential for implementation in other countries.

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"The victory recognizes Kyrgyzstan's experience in developing digital technologies in emergency medical care, as well as the systematic efforts of the Bishkek Emergency Medicine Center team. This achievement confirms that digital solutions developed and implemented in Bishkek are of interest not only nationally but also internationally,” the Health Ministry said.

The Bishkek Emergency Medicine Center has introduced a digital system to support emergency calls, helping callers receive assistance while an ambulance is on its way.

Patients can share their geolocation, helping prevent address errors and enabling ambulance crews to find them more quickly. The system also provides guidance on what to do before the ambulance arrives, tailored to the reason for the call.

An AI-powered assistant answers patients' questions using current clinical guidelines for emergency medical care. However, artificial intelligence does not replace a doctor or make diagnoses.