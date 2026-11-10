Kyrgyzstan proposes unified system for real-time data exchange within CIS

Kyrgyzstan has proposed establishing a unified system for real-time information exchange between crisis management centers in CIS member states to improve forecasting and coordination in areas at increased risk of natural disasters. It also called for stronger exchanges of operational information on new synthetic drugs and coordinated interagency operations to shut down channels used to launder drug trafficking proceeds.

The proposals were announced at the annual meeting of secretaries of the Security Councils of CIS member states.

Kyrgyzstan reaffirmed its commitment to joint efforts within the CIS to counter common security challenges and threats.

Kyrgyz Security Council Secretary Adilet Orozbekov highlighted the hybrid nature of modern threats, including sanctions pressure, information attacks and the exploitation of vulnerabilities in financial systems.

He stressed the need to develop common approaches within the CIS to protecting financial infrastructure and exchanging information on new methods of hybrid attacks.