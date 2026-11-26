Iran could become the first country to join the new “CIS+” format, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Sergei Lebedev announced.

According to him, the issue of the Islamic Republic of Iran joining the CIS in the “CIS+” format is currently under consideration, and the country may become the first state to receive this status.

“At the summit in Avaza (a national tourist zone in Turkmenbashi) in Turkmenistan, the President of Iran [Masoud Pezeshkian] made his first appearance and stated that they would like to launch a ‘CIS+' format. This issue naturally attracted interest among many CIS member states. I feel that the assessments have been mostly positive. The question of granting this format to the Islamic Republic of Iran as the first state is currently being considered,” Sergei Lebedev added.