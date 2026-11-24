CIS member states will develop a strategy for cooperation on school meals, the CIS Executive Committee announced.

The decision was made at a meeting of the CIS Council for Cooperation in Education, held in Dushanbe.

The document will cover an assessment of the current situation and the development of institutions to improve the facilities and equipment of school catering facilities, as well as production and logistics infrastructure for school meals.

“The strategy is intended to systematize cooperation among the Commonwealth countries in an area of importance to secondary education — the organization of school meals. This includes infrastructure and technology, as well as common approaches to providing hot meals in educational institutions.

“The Institute of Industrial Nutrition, the CIS basic organization for student nutrition, will continue coordinating this work and will provide updates on the formation of a working group,” the statement says.

The Institute of Industrial Nutrition is a leading organization in Russia and the CIS countries specializing in the development and practical implementation of food programs for organized groups, primarily in the areas of social and school catering. It was previously designated by a decision of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers as the basic organization responsible for student nutrition.