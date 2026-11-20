Notaries from CIS countries discussed issues related to the protection and management of inherited property. The CIS Executive Committee reported.

Inherited property protection was the main topic of an online event that brought together notaries from various CIS countries via video conference, the statement says.

Participants discussed legislation and practical aspects of organizing the protection and management of inherited property in CIS member states.

Particular attention was paid to the procedures for formalizing inheritance rights to the contents of bank safes and safety deposit boxes, as well as the actions notaries must take in accordance with the legislation of CIS member states.

Kyrgyzstan was represented by Bishkek-based private notary Venera Korchubekova.

The topic generated considerable interest among webinar participants. During the discussion, notaries actively asked questions, shared practical cases and discussed complex situations they encounter when arranging the protection of inherited property.