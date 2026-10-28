Igor Petrishenko to head CIS election observer mission in Kyrgyzstan

Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives of CIS member states to the Commonwealth’s statutory bodies have approved the nomination of Igor Petrishenko, First Deputy Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), to head the CIS observer mission for Kyrgyzstan’s presidential election scheduled for January 27, 2027, the CIS Executive Committee reported.

Petrishenko previously headed the CIS observer mission for the referendum in Kazakhstan on February 24, 2026.

The CIS member states’ permanent representatives also reviewed the outcomes of meetings of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers and the Council of Heads of State, held in Turkmenistan on October 7 and 9, and outlined steps to implement the documents adopted and agreements reached.

They discussed the implementation of a roadmap for initiatives put forward by delegation heads during meetings of the CIS Council of Heads of State, Council of Heads of Government, Council of Foreign Ministers and Economic Council. The initiatives concern cooperation in the political, humanitarian and social spheres. The meeting also addressed an action plan for 2026–2030 to implement a memorandum on deepening cooperation between the CIS Executive Committee and the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The next presidential election in Kyrgyzstan will take place on January 27, 2027. Incumbent President Sadyr Japarov has publicly announced his intention to run.

Former Interior Minister and politician Omurbek Suvanaliev, as well as former prosecutor and ex-head of the Financial Police Syimyk Zhapykeev, have also announced plans to participate in the election.