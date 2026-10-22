USD87.45EUR98.24RUB1.07
24.kg

Chui Regional Maternity Hospital plans to move by December 1

17:21, 22 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

The Chui Regional Maternity Hospital is preparing to move into renovated building, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, major renovation work is almost complete.

The remaining tasks include laying linoleum in the wards and completing landscaping around the building. The access area has already been asphalted.

The only outstanding engineering work is connecting the gas pipeline to the boiler house, which is necessary for it to operate fully.

Once all work is completed, the maternity hospital will be ready to admit patients in improved conditions, providing a more comfortable and safer environment for mothers and newborns.

1792661319430-2ae8b780-ff7c-4e24-9f98-e032df21a3cd-img20261022152813967jpg-optimized.webp

 

1792661319936-2855ec2b-e5c9-4651-bfcc-04c38c9d66a6-img20261022152813369jpg-optimized.webp

 

1792661321743-0ce18d62-02bc-4367-b3bd-530eeec5c155-img20261022152813591jpg-optimized.webp

 

1792661322379-7af44b3c-e772-4a69-890d-a8ed60b34ebb-img20261022152814330jpg-optimized.webp

 

1/4

According to Almazbek Askarov, the healthcare coordinator for Chui region, the relocation is scheduled to be completed by December 1, 2026.

Previously, expectant mothers had complained about poor conditions at the maternity hospital, saying that overcrowding forced women to lie in the corridors due to a shortage of beds. The regional hospital director had earlier said the move was planned for early November.

Related Articles

24.kg
ADVERTISING SERVICES

CONTACTS

Address: Kyrgyzstan, 720021, Bishkek, Tynystanov st., 197/1.

SOCIAL MEDIA

TelegramYouTubeWhatsAppFacebookInstagram

© News Agency «24.kg» - News of Kyrgyzstan. All rights reserved. All information posted on this website is intended for personal use only and may not be distributed without the written permission of NA «24.kg». The editorial team is not responsible for the content of reprinted materials and statements of individuals. +18