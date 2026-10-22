Chui Regional Maternity Hospital plans to move by December 1

The Chui Regional Maternity Hospital is preparing to move into renovated building, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, major renovation work is almost complete.

The remaining tasks include laying linoleum in the wards and completing landscaping around the building. The access area has already been asphalted.

The only outstanding engineering work is connecting the gas pipeline to the boiler house, which is necessary for it to operate fully.

Once all work is completed, the maternity hospital will be ready to admit patients in improved conditions, providing a more comfortable and safer environment for mothers and newborns.

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According to Almazbek Askarov, the healthcare coordinator for Chui region, the relocation is scheduled to be completed by December 1, 2026.

Previously, expectant mothers had complained about poor conditions at the maternity hospital, saying that overcrowding forced women to lie in the corridors due to a shortage of beds. The regional hospital director had earlier said the move was planned for early November.