Fare payment checks launched on Bishkek buses

Inspections of public transport services are being conducted in Bishkek from November 4 to 6, with particular attention being paid to passengers who fail to pay their fares. The municipal enterprise Bishkek City Transport reports.

The checks are taking place at bus stops and on city bus routes during peak hours — from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

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During the inspections, municipal staff check the technical condition of buses, whether drivers comply with traffic regulations and schedules, and whether vehicles begin their routes on time.

Particular attention is being paid to cashless fare payments. Inspectors are identifying cases of non-payment and checking whether transactions have been completed.

The municipal enterprise urged passengers to pay their fares on time and make sure that their transactions have been completed.

Drivers were reminded to observe traffic regulations, ensure passengers board and alight properly, and provide safe transportation.

Appropriate measures will be taken against those found violating the rules, the enterprise said.

However, it did not specify how many violations had been recorded so far or what penalties passengers who fail to pay their fares could face.