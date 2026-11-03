Bishkek considers hiring foreign nationals as bus drivers

The municipal enterprise Bishkek City Transport is exploring the possibility of hiring foreign nationals as bus drivers. Bakyt Tabaldiev, chief engineer of the enterprise’s second bus depot, told Kabar news agency.

He said such recruitment could be viewed as labor migration, similar to the migration of Kyrgyz citizens to Russia for work.

Commenting on language requirements, Tabaldiev noted that communication between drivers and passengers is kept to a minimum. Route information is available inside buses or through the My City app. However, he said foreign employees should know basic words and phrases to introduce themselves and state their route.

Tabaldiev clarified that the possibility of hiring foreign nationals is still under consideration, while the enterprise continues to rely on local drivers.

He urged Kyrgyz citizens holding a Category D driving license to apply for jobs. Applicants must not be registered with a psychiatric or narcological clinic.

The enterprise is located at the intersection of Kurmanjan Datka and Isakeev streets.