Cameras will be installed on dedicated public transport lanes in Bishkek to detect traffic violations. Deputy Mayor Ramiz Aliev told journalists.

According to him, the cameras will be installed on Abdrakhmanov Street and Chui Avenue later this week. Next week, they will be installed on one or two more bus lanes.

Aliev explained that dedicated lanes are intended to prevent buses from getting stuck in general traffic.

“A car offers comfort, and drivers can sit in traffic jams. But a single bus can carry 60–70 people, while a car can carry a maximum of three or four. That is why we give priority to public transport,” the deputy mayor said.

Dedicated public transport lanes have been introduced on several streets and avenues in Bishkek. Private vehicles are prohibited from using them on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. At night, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., as well as on Saturdays and Sundays, private vehicles are allowed to use the lanes without restrictions.