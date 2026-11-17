Bishkek continues to face a shortage of public transport. During peak hours, buses are overcrowded and unable to accommodate all passengers, making additional vehicle purchases necessary. MP Dastan Bekeshev said this at an expanded meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh Committee on Finance, Budget, Entrepreneurship and Competition Development.

The MP noted that the situation is particularly difficult in the mornings and evenings, when passengers struggle to board public transport due to overcrowding. He asked Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev and Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev whether additional buses were planned.

According to the mayor, the capital currently has 1,631 buses. However, he estimates that the city needs approximately 1,500 additional public transport vehicles.

Dzhunushaliev said that 500 million soms had been allocated from the local budget for the purchase of buses. An agreement with one of the companies has already been signed.

“Sixty-five short buses will arrive by January 20. Work on purchasing additional vehicles will continue,” the mayor said.

The meeting participants also noted that additional public transport is needed not only in Bishkek but also in districts of Chui region, including Sokuluk, Alamedin and Issyk-Ata.