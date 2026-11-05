Bishkek Oncology Center gains new diagnostic capabilities

Four state-of-the-art premium Mindray Resona R9 ultrasound machines equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have been installed at the National Center of Oncology and Hematology under the Ministry of Health.

The Health Ministry’s press center said the equipment was purchased with earmarked funds allocated by the Presidential Administration.

Each Mindray Resona R9 machine costs 8.4 million soms.

Before the new equipment was installed, the center had four ultrasound systems. Given the large number of patients, this placed additional pressure on the diagnostic department and increased waiting times for examinations. The arrival of four more modern machines will expand the center’s diagnostic capacity, improve access to ultrasound examinations and enhance the provision of medical care to cancer patients.

Deputy Health Minister Nurbek Bukuev noted that upgrading diagnostic equipment was an important part of improving the quality of specialized medical care.

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One of the key features of the new machines is the integration of AI technologies. They serve as an intelligent assistant to doctors, helping analyze ultrasound images, identify suspicious lesions and assess changes in various organs and tissues.

The technology can be used to examine the thyroid and mammary glands, liver, kidneys, pancreas, spleen and other organs.

This expands the diagnostic capabilities of specialists and provides additional opportunities for the timely detection of pathological changes.

However, the final interpretation of examination results, diagnosis and clinical decisions remain the responsibility of the doctor.

Another important new feature is the ability to perform echocardiography, an ultrasound examination of the heart. The National Center of Oncology and Hematology did not previously offer this procedure.

The new machines are equipped with specialized cardiac probes and software to assess the condition of the cardiovascular system.

This is particularly important for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. Some anticancer drugs can affect the heart muscle and cardiovascular system. Specialists will now be able to assess heart function before treatment, during chemotherapy and in the postoperative period, helping them detect potential changes in a timely manner and monitor patients’ condition.

The introduction of biplane ultrasound imaging is another significant development. Two of the four machines are equipped with specialized biplane probes that allow the structures being examined to be visualized simultaneously in two planes.

The technology is expected to be used for the first time in Kyrgyzstan’s oncology practice to examine the prostate and pelvic organs. It is important for detecting pathological changes, diagnosing prostate diseases and performing targeted biopsies.

In addition, the new Mindray Resona R9 systems can perform contrast-enhanced ultrasound examinations and elastography, assess blood supply to tumors and examine the vascular system.