Number of diabetes patients continues to rise in Kyrgyzstan

The number of people diagnosed with diabetes in Kyrgyzstan continues to increase. According to the latest figures, 92,200 patients have been registered with the disease, endocrinologist Polina Luchkina said on Birinchi Radio.

At the end of 2025, approximately 90,000 people were registered with diabetes, she said.

The actual number of cases may be higher, as official statistics only include people who have sought medical attention and received a diagnosis.

Most patients in Kyrgyzstan have type 2 diabetes, with approximately 88,000 people affected.

Around 2,500 patients have been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Approximately 1,000 cases have been identified as gestational diabetes, a form of the disease that develops in women during pregnancy due to hormonal changes.