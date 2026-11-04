First leadless pacemaker implantation performed in Kyrgyzstan

First leadless pacemaker implantation has been performed in Kyrgyzstan. The procedure was carried out at the Mirsaid Mirrakhimov National Center of Cardiology and Therapy as part of an international masterclass involving French specialists, the Health Ministry reported.

The procedure involved Health Minister Damir Osmonov and French expert Eloi Marijon, a professor at the Georges Pompidou European Hospital.

A leadless pacemaker is a miniature device implanted directly into the heart through a blood vessel. It does not require leads or the creation of a pocket under the skin to house the device.

"This design helps prevent complications associated with lead damage or fractures and reduces the risk of infections and wound-healing problems after surgery. The technology may be particularly beneficial for patients with difficult venous access who may have difficulty receiving a conventional pacemaker,” the Health Ministry explained.

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The operation was demonstrated live, with a broadcast from the X-ray operating room. During the practical session, specialists also reviewed four clinical cases and discussed modern approaches to treating heart rhythm disorders.

The masterclass was attended by French Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Nicolas Faye, as well as Kyrgyz specialists in cardiology and arrhythmology.

In addition, the Health Ministry and AP-HP signed a memorandum of understanding. The parties agreed to develop cooperation in cardiology and oncology, conduct joint research, and organize conferences and masterclasses.

The document also provides for internships for Kyrgyz doctors at French clinics, professional exchanges and improvements to clinical protocols.