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Baktybek Moldobaev appointed Director of Land and Water Transport Department

09:11, 28 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Baktybek Moldobaev has been appointed Director of the Department of Land and Water Transport.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the relevant order was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev on October 26.

Moldobaev succeeds Zhyrgalbek Dykanbaev, who previously held the position.

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From 1996 to 2022, Moldobaev served in the Military Court of the Kyrgyz Republic, the National Guard and the Ministry of Defense. He also headed the Defense Ministry’s Legal Support Department.

In 2023–2024, he worked within the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

In 2024, he was elected to Uzun-Kyr rural council in Issyk-Ata/Alamedin districts, where he headed the standing budget commission.

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