Bakhtiyar Bolotbekov appointed Director of Bishkek City Transport

Bakhtiyar Bolotbekov has been appointed Director of Bishkek City Transport municipal enterprise.

The new head was introduced by Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev during a meeting with public transport drivers.

Previously, the position of Director of Bishkek City Transport was held by Artur Omurzakov, who had been appointed on October 23. It was announced that he has been dismissed. Prior to him, the enterprise was led by Talantbek Kaparov.

These personnel changes come against the backdrop of traffic accidents involving public transport.