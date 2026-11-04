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AI-powered ultrasound machines to be installed at National Oncology Center

12:31, 04 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Four new ultrasound machines equipped with artificial intelligence will be installed at the outpatient clinic of the National Center of Oncology and Hematology in Bishkek.

According to the Health Ministry, the premium-class Mindray Resona R9 ultrasound systems featuring AI technology will expand diagnostic capabilities in oncology in Kyrgyzstan.

The new equipment will also help introduce echocardiography to assess heart function in cancer patients and enable the use of biplane imaging technology during examinations.

Biplane technology is a high-precision medical imaging method that allows tumors and blood vessels to be visualized simultaneously from two different angles in real time.

The Health Ministry noted that targeted funding for the purchase of the equipment was allocated directly by the Presidential Administration.

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