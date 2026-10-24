Abdyzhaparkul Zhanbolotov appointed Acting Head of Bishkek Transport Department

Abdyzhaparkul Zhanbolotov, deputy head of the Bishkek City Hall Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development, has been appointed acting director of the department, the City Hall reported.

Abdyzhaparkul Zhanbolotov has worked in the Bishkek City Hall for many years. Until October 2026, he served as deputy director of the department.

In that role, he regularly spoke to the media about major urban projects, including the construction of new road interchanges, traffic optimization, the introduction of dedicated bus lanes and infrastructure-related disputes, such as the removal of fences around municipal facilities.

His predecessor, Ulanbek Beishenbaev, was dismissed on October 16.

The dismissal followed a major road accident involving a public bus driver who was reportedly intoxicated.

The accident occurred on the evening of October 15 at the intersection of Lermontov Street and Chui Avenue. According to preliminary data from the Patrol Police Service, a Zhongtong bus operating on route No. 38 collided with six cars: a Kia K5, BMW X5, Changan, Kia K7, Toyota Camry and Honda Accord.