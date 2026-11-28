The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved the transformation of 17.2 hectares of irrigated arable land in Osh for the construction of multifunctional residential complex Ene-Sai City. The relevant resolution was signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Under the resolution, three land plots will be reclassified from agricultural land to settlement land. Of the total area, 0.5 hectares are state-owned and 16.7 hectares are municipally owned.

The Osh City Hall has been instructed to ensure the designated use of the plots, develop and approve urban planning documents, and compensate for losses to agricultural production.

Within three years, the land user must develop an equivalent area of irrigated arable land using its own funds, borrowed funds and investments. The newly developed land must subsequently be included in the State Agricultural Land Fund.

Special attention has been paid to the preservation of historical and cultural heritage. Before construction begins, an assessment of the project’s impact on Sulaiman-Too and its protected areas must be carried out and coordinated with the UNESCO World Heritage Centre.

If any historical or cultural heritage sites are discovered during construction, measures must be taken to preserve them, and specialists must be involved in archaeological monitoring.

If the land plots are not used or are used for purposes other than those designated, the City Hall must take measures to restore them to their original condition.

The resolution will come into force in 10 days.