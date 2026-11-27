A multifunctional complex called KAGANAT Film City is planned for construction in Tokmok. It will bring together film production facilities, a stunt school, sports venues and hotel infrastructure. Kaganat Public Charitable Foundation told 24.kg news agency.

According to the concept presented, the complex will measure 180 by 288 meters.

The Film City will include nine studio stages, a stunt arena, a stable for 50 horses, costume departments, workshops and storage facilities. One of the studio stages will be equipped with special gates 12 meters high and 15 meters wide to accommodate large vehicles and the delivery of film sets.

A cinema and concert hall are also planned for visitors.

The sports area will include an Olympic-standard swimming pool measuring 50 by 25 meters, halls for rhythmic gymnastics, wrestling, boxing and judo, two tennis courts, six padel courts, and a mini-football pitch with stands for several hundred spectators.

The complex will also feature a climbing wall up to 15 meters high, a trampoline park, an obstacle course, a steam room and recreation rooms.

The facilities will allow sports competitions and film shoots to take place simultaneously.

A 70-room Hilton hotel and a hostel with 500 beds are planned next to the complex to accommodate actors, directors, film crews, athletes and festival participants. The complex itself will also have a restaurant and a greenhouse.

The foundation said the project is currently at the concept development stage, with consultations and coordination with designers underway.

The project cost, funding sources and construction start date have not yet been announced.