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Three people injured in Bishkek crash involving electric bus

14:31, 28 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Three people were injured in a traffic accident involving an electric bus in Bishkek, the Emergency Medicine Center told 24.kg news agency.

According to medical staff, a 13-year-old girl was taken to the City Children's Emergency Hospital with a suspected concussion. The driver of a passenger car was admitted to the National Hospital with the same suspected diagnosis. The bus driver refused hospitalization.

No serious injuries were reported.

Several major traffic accidents involving public transport have occurred in the capital recently. The head of the Transport Department was dismissed following one of these crashes. Bishkek residents believe the city's roads are not designed to accommodate such a large number of high-capacity buses. The City Hall has yet to comment on the overall situation involving municipal bus drivers.

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