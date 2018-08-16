President of Kyrgyzstan signs Non-Tax Revenues Code

The President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the Non-Tax Revenues Code. It will enter into force on January 1, 2019.

Non-tax revenues of the state are payments, the receipt of which by the budget has various bases. All of them are united by one thing: they are not taxes, customs payments, state social insurance fees and official transfers.

The non-tax revenues include dividends accrued on a state stock of shares, deductions from the profits of the National Bank and state enterprises, payments for the lease of state property, payments for the use of natural resources and mineral deposits, fees, payments and state duty.

Voluntary contributions and donations in the form of free, non-refundable, non-mandatory payments are also considered as non-tax revenues.