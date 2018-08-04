13:01
Ala-Too state lottery launched in Kyrgyzstan

The State Lottery Company launches Ala-Too lottery on August 4 during which the main prize — Toyota Camry 70 car produced in 2018, as well as other valuable and cash prizes, will be raffled off. The company reported.

Lottery tickets will be sold in all regions of the country, the cost of one ticket is 100 soms.

«The main task of the State Lottery Company is to promote the development of sports, culture, education, science, art and provide financial support for the implementation of social programs of the Kyrgyz government,» the company said.
