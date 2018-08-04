Boundaries of two natural parks to be determined in Kyrgyzstan

Forest management works are carried out in two natural parks of the Western Tien-Shan Kan-Achuu and Alatai. The press service of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry reported.

According to the agency, the external and internal boundaries of the parks are being specified, the border and quarter poles are being installed, territory planning and forest inventory are being carried out, and geobotanical studies — the registration and determination of the species composition of the local fauna — are carried out. In addition, ecological routes for the introduction of ecotourism in the parks will be chosen.

The agency notes that Kan-Achuu and Alatai were established in 2016 and are one of the young parks among the specially protected natural areas of Kyrgyzstan. Forest management works in these parks are conducted for the first time and according to a new method.

«One of the goals of creating parks is to preserve biodiversity and expand the habitat of the snow leopard,» the agency noted.