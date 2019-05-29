Camera traps capture rare wild animals in Alatay natural park

Rare wild animals were photographed by camera traps in Alatay natural park. The State Agency for Environment Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the agency, there is an increase in the number of wild animals in protected natural areas in Kyrgyzstan. This is evidenced by the fresh shots made by the camera traps installed in Alatay natural park.

The photos show that practically all species of rare wild animals live in the park.

The state agency notes that an increase in the number of wild boars is registered in Alatay. Prior to that, they were not seen in this protected natural area.

The total area of ​​the natural park is 56,826 hectares. Such rare species of endangered wild birds and animals, like the snow leopard, lynx, Indian porcupine, stone marten, Tian-Shan bear, golden eagle, black vulture, Himalayan vulture, bearded vulture, neophron, saker falcon and other are met there.