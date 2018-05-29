Bishkek City Court leaves Kazakhstani Murat Tungishbaev in custody

The Bishkek City Court left a Kazakhstani Murat Tungishbaev, who was detained in Bishkek, in custody. The lawyer, Nurbek Toktakunov, informed 24.kg news agency.

«During the consideration of the cassation appeal on the measure of restraint for Murat Tungishbaev, I brought all the arguments. However, the judges of the Bishkek City Court upheld the decision of the first instance. We will appeal the measure of restraint in the Supreme Court. In addition, we will appeal the decision of the Prosecutor General’s Office to extradite Murat Tungishbaev,» said Nurbek Toktakunov.

Recall, on May 10, the State Committee for National Security detained a citizen of Kazakhstan, Murat Tungishbaev, on suspicion of belonging to the movement «Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan.» The special services searched the apartment of the Kazakh citizen on the basis of the decision of the Almaty court.