17:04
USD 68.37
EUR 80.92
RUB 1.10
English

Institute of probation to appear in Kyrgyzstan

An institute of probation will appear in Kyrgyzstan. This was voiced today at a meeting of the Council for Judicial Reform.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, the institute of probation should start its full-fledged work within a year.

Probation is a conditional non-execution of the set punishment or a conditional non-imposing of punishment with placement under individual supervision of a special officer (agent, assistant, probation officer) for a certain period. The latter exercises control over the behavior of the supervised, fulfilling certain duties and conditions of probation and ensures the implementation of a corrective course.

«Now we need to decide in which regions the branches of the probation institute will be located and also form a staff,» the Vice Prime Minister said.

Zhenish Razakov also noted the need to create a fund for compensation of moral damage to the victims.
link:
views: 78
Print
Popular
International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake
Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike
Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season
National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation