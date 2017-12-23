Monument to Chingiz Aitmatov in Moscow to be opened until 2020

The Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, signed a decree «On the Monument to Ch.T. Aitmatov», which serves as the basis for the commencement of work on the erection of the monument, the press service of the Kyrgyz Embassy in Russia reported.

According to the document, the monument shall be erected until December 31, 2019 in the park of Chingiz Aitmatov (near the intersection of Pavlovskaya and Podolskoye shosse streets) «subject to financial support for the full implementation of works on the design, manufacture, installation of the monument and landscaping of the adjacent territory at the expense of Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

It is reported that the work on the erection of the monument to Chingiz Aitmatov in Moscow is held within the framework of the upcoming in 2018 jubilee events on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the People’s Writer.