Vaccination of pilgrims against meningitis and influenza continues in Kyrgyzstan , the press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

According to it, from June 27 to July 5, a total of 94.1 percent of the pilgrims were vaccinated in the country, or 4,315 people out of 4,580.

Pilgrims are vaccinated at the place of registration of people on the basis of the regional centers of family medicine in the regions, and in Bishkek- in FMC No. 10.

All vaccination rooms are provided with vaccines against these diseases, as well as consumables. Immunization will be completed by July 20.