Hajj 2024: First group of pilgrims from Osh leaves for Saudi Arabia

The first group of pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan flew from Osh International Airport to Saudi Arabia to perform the hajj today, May 31, early in the morning. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported on Facebook.

Mayor of Osh Bakytbek Zhetigenov, representatives of the religious administration led by Mufti Abdulaziz Zakirov, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Kyrgyzstan Ibrahim bin Radi Al Radi and other religious figures saw the pilgrims off.

This year the hajj will take place from June 14 to June 19. Saudi Arabia allocated a pilgrimage quota to Kyrgyzstan in the amount of 6,060 people.
