Head of MHIF advocates for increasing insurance tariffs

The head of the Mandatory Health Insurance Fund (MHIF) Marat Kaliev advocates for increasing the tariffs for insurance premiums. He stated this in the parliament today.

Deputy Almazbek Toktorov asked whether there were enough deductions to the MHIF to provide patients with medicines.

«Not enough. In Russia , the rate of insurance premiums for compulsory health insurance is 5.1 percent, in Moldova — 7 percent, in neighboring Kazakhstan , it was decided to raise the tariff to 5 percent by 2020, starting from 2 percent. In Kyrgyzstan , it is only 2 percent," Marat Kaliev said.

At the same time, he noted that increase in the tariff by 1–2 percent will require an increase in labor remuneration. In this regard, business and government agencies don’t support this proposal.

«It is necessary to increase the tariffs of insurance premiums. Patients are now forced to buy medicines. De jure we have free medicine, and de facto- it is paid. The population complains. It is necessary to solve the issue and increase the percentage of deductions, at least not two percent, but four," Almazbek Toktorov said.

«This is not just the problem of the MHIF. We must improve the whole health care system," Prime Minister Sooronbay Jeenbekov said.