10:18
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

33,712 health insurance cards issued in Kyrgyzstan for six months

At least 33,712 health insurance cards have been issued in Kyrgyzstan for the first half of 2019. Draft budget of the CMIF for 2020, submitted for public discussion, says.

Employers and employees themselves make compulsory health insurance contributions.

 “People who are not covered by the compulsory health insurance system can make their own contributions by acquiring compulsory health insurance cards,” the document says.

Most of all health insurance cards – 30,522 – have been issued free of charge to pregnant women in the first half of the year. Uninsured citizens have purchased 2,553 cards, servicemen - 15. Foreigners have been issued 573 cards, refugees -  49 more.
link:
views: 56
Print
Related
About 65 percent of citizens in Kyrgyzstan have health insurance
Head of MHIF advocates for increasing insurance tariffs
Popular
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy
Migrants transfer $ 1,351.1 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019 Migrants transfer $ 1,351.1 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2019
Scandal with passport forms. Court upholds complaint of Garsu Pasaulis Scandal with passport forms. Court upholds complaint of Garsu Pasaulis
Electronic ticketing. How travel card looks like Electronic ticketing. How travel card looks like