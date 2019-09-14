33,712 health insurance cards issued in Kyrgyzstan for six months

At least 33,712 health insurance cards have been issued in Kyrgyzstan for the first half of 2019. Draft budget of the CMIF for 2020, submitted for public discussion, says.

Employers and employees themselves make compulsory health insurance contributions.

“People who are not covered by the compulsory health insurance system can make their own contributions by acquiring compulsory health insurance cards,” the document says.

Most of all health insurance cards – 30,522 – have been issued free of charge to pregnant women in the first half of the year. Uninsured citizens have purchased 2,553 cards, servicemen - 15. Foreigners have been issued 573 cards, refugees - 49 more.