Website of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan hacked

Website of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan was hacked. The main page of the website says that it was taken under the control by the Black Pirate group.

«Logins and passwords, personal data, phone numbers, e-mails and their passwords, as well as several other government websites are currently under our control. In order to avoid sale of personal data of citizens, government officials, their e-mails, passwords and logins on the darknet, we ask you to transfer a ransom of $ 10,000,» the message says.

The press service of the Parliament confirmed hacking of the website to 24.kg news agency.

«It is possible that IT specialists will have to suspend work of the website until the hacking is eliminated,» the Parliament representatives said.