17:28
USD 81.80
EUR 95.74
RUB 1.05
English

Website of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan hacked

Website of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan was hacked. The main page of the website says that it was taken under the control by the Black Pirate group.

«Logins and passwords, personal data, phone numbers, e-mails and their passwords, as well as several other government websites are currently under our control. In order to avoid sale of personal data of citizens, government officials, their e-mails, passwords and logins on the darknet, we ask you to transfer a ransom of $ 10,000,» the message says.

The press service of the Parliament confirmed hacking of the website to 24.kg news agency.

«It is possible that IT specialists will have to suspend work of the website until the hacking is eliminated,» the Parliament representatives said.
link: https://24.kg/english/169877/
views: 128
Print
Related
List of hacked websites of Kyrgyz government agencies
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan resigns President of Kyrgyzstan resigns
Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes Russia suspends financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan until situation stabilizes
Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan Restrictions on entry and exit from Osh region imposed in Kyrgyzstan
Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started Pretrial proceedings on shady schemes of Raiymbek Matraimov started
19 October, Monday
17:23
Sadyr Japarov asks National Bank to resume cross-border operations in full Sadyr Japarov asks National Bank to resume cross-border...
16:34
Website of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan hacked
16:25
Two Kyrgyzstanis detained in Turkey with counterfeit money and drugs
16:03
WHO donates over 1.5 million medical masks to Kyrgyzstan
15:45
New Chief Spokesperson for Parliament of Kyrgyzstan appointed