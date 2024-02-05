Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat

The tariff for electricity and heat will be revised in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Energy Taalaibek Baigaziev announced on air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, a new tariff policy will be developed in the near future.

«The current tariff plan is outdated. We take this into account. Therefore, it is necessary to revise the tariff policy. We will make changes in the near future,» the deputy minister said.

He noted that large elite houses will get energy at cost price, and the tariff for poor and socially vulnerable people will be set according to social protection norms.

«I am not saying that we will introduce a new tariff now, but it is at the stage of development. The new tariff policy should be flexible. Electricity can be expensive in the evening, and cheaper at night. The tariff policy should definitely be changed. It will lead to good results. As they say: you have to pay for comfort,» Taalaibek Baigaziev said.

The breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The supply of heat and hot water in Bishkek was partially restored by the evening of February 2.