18:43
USD 89.32
EUR 97.18
RUB 0.99
English

Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat

The tariff for electricity and heat will be revised in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Energy Taalaibek Baigaziev announced on air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, a new tariff policy will be developed in the near future.

«The current tariff plan is outdated. We take this into account. Therefore, it is necessary to revise the tariff policy. We will make changes in the near future,» the deputy minister said.

He noted that large elite houses will get energy at cost price, and the tariff for poor and socially vulnerable people will be set according to social protection norms.

«I am not saying that we will introduce a new tariff now, but it is at the stage of development. The new tariff policy should be flexible. Electricity can be expensive in the evening, and cheaper at night. The tariff policy should definitely be changed. It will lead to good results. As they say: you have to pay for comfort,» Taalaibek Baigaziev said.

The breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The supply of heat and hot water in Bishkek was partially restored by the evening of February 2.
link: https://24.kg/english/285960/
views: 160
Print
Related
Non-domestic customers of Bishkekteploset to pay more for heat
Ministry of Energy proposes to increase heat tariffs without restrictions
Heat tariffs for non-domestic consumers proposed to be changed in Kyrgyzstan
Сold water supply and sewerage tariffs to be increased in Bishkek
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan expects increase in electricity rates
Energy Ministry plans to introduce night and day electricity rates
Tariffs - one of problems in development of renewable energy sector
Energy Minister: Uniform tariff will be set for private distribution companies
Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tells about new electricity tariffs
Kubanychbek Turdubaev: We are forced to restrain electricity consumption growth
Popular
Breakdown reported at Bishkek HPP Breakdown reported at Bishkek HPP
Russia ready to help eliminate consequences of accident at Bishkek HPP Russia ready to help eliminate consequences of accident at Bishkek HPP
Earthquake registered at night in Kyrgyzstan Earthquake registered at night in Kyrgyzstan
Social media user announces intention to seize one of Bishkek schools Social media user announces intention to seize one of Bishkek schools
5 February, Monday
18:11
Schools and kindergartens in Bishkek to resume offline classes on February 7 Schools and kindergartens in Bishkek to resume offline...
17:14
Sadyr Japarov signs law on amendments to Tax Code
17:07
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border
16:55
Government of Kazakhstan resigns
16:51
Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat