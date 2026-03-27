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Suspension of cremation permits until 2040 proposed in Kyrgyzstan

The State Agency for Civil Service and Local Government Affairs submitted for public discussion a draft law proposing to suspend the provision allowing cremation in Kyrgyzstan.

The initiative concerns Article 24 of the Law «On Burial and Funeral Affairs,» which permits the construction of crematoriums. However, officials note that Kyrgyzstan currently lacks the necessary infrastructure, has no determined funding sources, and has not fully addressed environmental, sanitary, and socio-cultural aspects.

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In this regard, it is proposed to suspend the implementation of this provision until January 1, 2040.

The initiators emphasize that the measure is aimed at eliminating legal gaps and developing a comprehensive approach to the possible introduction of cremation practices in the future.
link: https://24.kg/english/367741/
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