Cremation in Kyrgyzstan to be permitted only at individual's request

The State Agency for Civil Service and Local Government Affairs commented on the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan «On approving the procedure for the operation of crematoriums in the Kyrgyz Republic.»

The agency noted that every citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic has the right to be buried in accordance with their traditions and religion. Burials are conducted in accordance with moral and ethical principles, within the framework of religious and cultural customs that do not conflict with generally accepted norms.

The agency emphasized that the draft resolution does not make cremation mandatory for everyone. «The draft document is aimed solely at creating legal and sanitary conditions for citizens who voluntarily choose cremation,» they explained.

Cremation is permitted only with the written consent of close relatives or a person responsible for the burial. Cremation is prohibited until such consent is obtained.