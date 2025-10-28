15:13
USD 87.45
EUR 101.70
RUB 1.09
English

Cremation in Kyrgyzstan to be permitted only at individual's request

The State Agency for Civil Service and Local Government Affairs commented on the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan «On approving the procedure for the operation of crematoriums in the Kyrgyz Republic.»

The agency noted that every citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic has the right to be buried in accordance with their traditions and religion. Burials are conducted in accordance with moral and ethical principles, within the framework of religious and cultural customs that do not conflict with generally accepted norms.

The agency emphasized that the draft resolution does not make cremation mandatory for everyone. «The draft document is aimed solely at creating legal and sanitary conditions for citizens who voluntarily choose cremation,» they explained.

Cremation is permitted only with the written consent of close relatives or a person responsible for the burial. Cremation is prohibited until such consent is obtained.
link: https://24.kg/english/348830/
views: 92
Print
Related
Cremation of dead allowed in Kyrgyzstan
Crematorium in Bishkek to start operating next week
Popular
President instructs to launch KGST stablecoin and start digital som testing President instructs to launch KGST stablecoin and start digital som testing
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan signs agreement on digital som implementation National Bank of Kyrgyzstan signs agreement on digital som implementation
Virtual asset transactions in Kyrgyzstan exceed 860 billion soms for six months Virtual asset transactions in Kyrgyzstan exceed 860 billion soms for six months
Kyrgyzstan ranks 19th in Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index — Sadyr Japarov Kyrgyzstan ranks 19th in Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index — Sadyr Japarov
28 October, Tuesday
15:02
Financial record: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan accumulates $7.5 bln in reserves Financial record: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan accumulat...
14:51
Sadyr Japarov attends opening ceremony of Asman Residence-4
14:43
Cremation in Kyrgyzstan to be permitted only at individual's request
14:36
Oil refinery on fire in Kadamdzhai district
14:19
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan raises discount rate to 10 percent