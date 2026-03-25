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Osh Mayor proposes building pedestrian and bicycle path around Suleiman-Too

Osh Mayor Zhanarbek Akayev proposed building a pedestrian and bicycle path that would completely encircle Suleiman-Too Mountain and landscape the surrounding area. He announced the initiative at a meeting devoted to issues related to the mountain.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy Mirbek Mambetaliev and relevant specialists.

The World Bank reportedly plans to allocate $16 million for the reconstruction of Suleiman-Too. The project involves repairing only a part of the pedestrian path around the mountain. The mayor stated that he intends to find additional funding to build it around the entire perimeter. This will require the demolition of approximately ten houses and compensation to the owners. He stated that the issue will be resolved within the law.

The meeting participants also discussed the improvement of cemeteries around the mountain and the initiative to restore the Alymbek Datka madrasah.

It’s worth noting that a commission to manage cemeteries was previously established in Osh.

Suleiman-Too is Osh’s main landmark, and in 2009, it became the first site in the country included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.
link: https://24.kg/english/367361/
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