Kyrgyzstan plans to export eco-friendly products to China

Kyrgyzstan’s Trade Representative in China, Zhusubali Toromamatov, met with the leadership of Chengdu International Trade Group to discuss the possibility of supplying domestic eco-friendly products, developing logistics, and expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation, confirming the parties’ mutual interest in further dialogue.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, during the meeting, the parties discussed in detail the prospects for importing high-quality eco-friendly products from Kyrgyzstan to the Chengdu market using the corporation’s logistics and infrastructure capabilities.

The Kyrgyzstan’s Trade Representative informed Chinese partners about the most promising areas of bilateral cooperation and urged them to consider Kyrgyzstan as a reliable supplier of high-quality products to the Chinese market.

Serving the industrial sector: ensuring the import of raw materials and facilitating the export of finished goods from local manufacturers, including electronics and automotive components.

Stimulating the consumer market: creating distribution centers for imported premium goods and strengthening Chengdu’s position as a hub of international consumption.

Developing new drivers of foreign trade: activating cross-border e-commerce and developing digital and green trade.

During the talks, the Chinese side presented the corporation’s key activities, which ensures the implementation of strategic objectives in three main areas.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further developing their dialogue and agreed to continue consultations on expanding trade and economic cooperation.