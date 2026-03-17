State Tax Service investigation into Kyrgyzneftegaz: Criminal case opened

A criminal case has been opened regarding possible violations at Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

According to their information, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has already issued a resolution to initiate the case. The ministry’s press service is not yet commenting on the information.

The Tax Service previously revealed the results of a data analysis on the «Schemes» program, pointing to possible billion-dollar thefts in the oil industry. According to preliminary information, Kyrgyzneftegaz may have lost over 4 billion soms due to shadowy intermediary schemes and questionable write-offs of raw materials.

An analysis of the company’s invoices and financial transactions for 2021-2025 reportedly revealed three key schemes through which profits from the sale of state-owned oil could have been siphoned off to private entities. The investigation also mentions possible affiliations between these firms and relatives and close associates of former head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev.

There are no official comments from law enforcement agencies or other involved entities or individuals at the time of publication. The circumstances of the case are being clarified.