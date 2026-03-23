Kyrgyzneftegaz: Court arrests four defendants in corruption case

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek took into custody four suspects within a case on corruption at Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC. The court’s press service reported.

According to the court, the decision to arrest them was made on March 19 as part of the criminal case opened under Article 336, Part 1 (Corruption) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Related news Former top managers detained in Kyrgyzneftegaz case

former Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC, N.N., 43;

former Deputy Chairman of the Board of the company and director of one of its affiliated entities, A.R.,46;

director of an affiliated company, A.N., 38;

former director of an affiliated company, M.B., 36.

The following individuals have been placed in the pretrial detention center No. 1 until May 16:

The State Tax Service previously published an investigation titled «Oil for Insiders: How Kyrgyzneftegaz was Ruined,» which details possible illegal actions by company officials.

According to the materials, the company may have suffered losses of over 4 billion soms due to intermediary schemes and the write-off of raw materials. An analysis of transactions from 2021 to 2025 revealed several schemes for siphoning profits to private entities.

The investigation is ongoing.