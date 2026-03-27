16:24
USD 87.45
EUR 101.08
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyzneftegaz to hold shareholders' meeting amid criminal cases

Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC announced its annual general meeting of shareholders, which will be held on April 16 in Kochkor-Ata.

The agenda includes company activities for 2025, including approval of management reports, auditors’ reports, the annual balance sheet, profit distribution, and approval of budget for 2026.

Shareholders will consider the early termination of powers and the election of members of the Board of Directors and the internal audit service.

The agenda also includes amendments to the charter and internal documents and an increase in the number of outstanding shares.

The list of shareholders eligible to participate is formed as of March 25 of this year.

The former head of the National Bank, Melis Turgunbaev, was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Investigative Service summoned him for questioning as a witness in a criminal case related to Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC. Following the investigation, Melis Turgunbaev was detained.

In addition, the following individuals have been placed in the pretrial detention center No. 1 until May 16:

  • Former Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC, N.N., 43;
  • Former Deputy Chairman of the Board of the company and director of one of its affiliated entities, A.R., 46;
  • Director of an affiliated company, A.N., 38;
  • Former Director of an affiliated company, M.B., 36.

The brother and son of Kamchybek Tashiev, former head of the State Committee for National Security, have also been questioned in connection with the Kyrgyzneftegaz case.
link: https://24.kg/english/367772/
views: 148
Print
Related
Kyrgyzneftegaz: Court arrests four defendants in corruption case
Former top managers detained in Kyrgyzneftegaz case
AI 80 forced onto market: Corruption scheme in Kyrgyzstan’s oil sector exposed
Interior Ministry: Criminal case opened on corruption at Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC
State Tax Service investigation into Kyrgyzneftegaz: Criminal case opened
Kyrgyzneftegaz to receive $30 million budget loan provided by OPEC
Part of shares of Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC returned to state
Kyrgyzneftegaz earns 2.6 billion soms of net profit in 2023
New director of Kyrgyztransneftegaz appointed
Former chairman of Kyrgyzneftegaz Rashit Bostonov detained for corruption
Popular
Omurbek Zhenishbekov appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy Omurbek Zhenishbekov appointed First Deputy Minister of Energy
Kyrgyzstan and Russia step up coordination between military structures Kyrgyzstan and Russia step up coordination between military structures
Honorary Consulate of Montenegro opened in Bishkek Honorary Consulate of Montenegro opened in Bishkek
Large drug and psychotropic substance smuggling scheme foiled in Batken region Large drug and psychotropic substance smuggling scheme foiled in Batken region
27 March, Friday
16:19
Global Money Week 2026 kicks off in Kyrgyzstan Global Money Week 2026 kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
15:25
New access road to be built to Manas International Airport
15:15
Kyrgyzneftegaz to hold shareholders' meeting amid criminal cases
14:33
Elnura Muktarbek to take part in BraVo Music Awards gala concert
14:17
Exhibition "My Aitmatov" opened in Omsk