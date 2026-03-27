Kyrgyzneftegaz to hold shareholders' meeting amid criminal cases

Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC announced its annual general meeting of shareholders, which will be held on April 16 in Kochkor-Ata.

The agenda includes company activities for 2025, including approval of management reports, auditors’ reports, the annual balance sheet, profit distribution, and approval of budget for 2026.

Shareholders will consider the early termination of powers and the election of members of the Board of Directors and the internal audit service.

The agenda also includes amendments to the charter and internal documents and an increase in the number of outstanding shares.

The list of shareholders eligible to participate is formed as of March 25 of this year.

The former head of the National Bank, Melis Turgunbaev, was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Investigative Service summoned him for questioning as a witness in a criminal case related to Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC. Following the investigation, Melis Turgunbaev was detained.

In addition, the following individuals have been placed in the pretrial detention center No. 1 until May 16:

Former Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC, N.N., 43;

Former Deputy Chairman of the Board of the company and director of one of its affiliated entities, A.R., 46;

Director of an affiliated company, A.N., 38;

Former Director of an affiliated company, M.B., 36.

The brother and son of Kamchybek Tashiev, former head of the State Committee for National Security, have also been questioned in connection with the Kyrgyzneftegaz case.