Former top managers detained in Kyrgyzneftegaz case

Several officials and companies associated with them have been detained in Kyrgyzstan as part of a criminal investigation into corruption at Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The case was previously opened based on materials from the State Tax Service under the Cabinet of Ministers concerning the organization of illegal fuel and lubricant sales schemes.

According to investigators, the following individuals have been detained: former Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC N.N. (43), former Deputy Chairman of the Board A.R. (46), director of an affiliated company A.N. (38), and former director of an affiliated company M.B. (36).

All detainees have been placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. Investigative actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the case and other involved parties are currently ongoing.

On March 16, the State Tax Service reported that actions contrary to state interests had been identified in the activities of Kyrgyzneftegaz in the production and sale of oil.

The program «Schemes» revealed the results of a data analysis indicating possible theft of billions in the oil industry. According to preliminary information, Kyrgyzneftegaz may have lost over 4 billion soms due to shadowy intermediary schemes and questionable write-offs of raw materials.

An analysis of the company’s invoices and financial transactions for 2021-2025 reportedly revealed three key schemes through which profits from the sale of state-owned oil could have been siphoned off to private entities. The investigation also mentions the possible affiliation of these companies with relatives and close associates of the former head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev.