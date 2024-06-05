Territorial reform: Two more ambulance substations to be opened in Bishkek

Two substations of the Emergency Medicine Center will be opened in Bishkek. Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced at a briefing.

According to him, cars, employees and premises are available.

«One substation will be in the east of the capital, on Zhibek Zholu Avenue, at a former tuberculosis hospital, the second will be in the western part. The building of the old polyclinic is being renovated there,» the official said.

He added that the substations will begin to operate after completion of all procedures within the administrative-territorial reform.

According to Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, there will be no problems with staffing.

«The salary of doctors at the Emergency Medicine Center will be increased by 20,000 soms from July 1,» he noted.