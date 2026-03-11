17:51
USD 87.45
EUR 101.83
RUB 1.12
English

Deputies approve bill to reduce number of Chamber of Accounts auditors

Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament has approved in the second and third readings a constitutional bill «On the Chamber of Accounts of the Kyrgyz Republic» which stipulates a reduction in the number of auditors in the Accounts Chamber.

The initiative was introduced by President Sadyr Japarov.

According to lawmakers, the bill aims to improve the legal framework governing the activities of the Chamber of Accounts of the Kyrgyz Republic and to ensure its institutional, functional and financial independence in line with international standards of external public audit.

The legislation proposes reducing the number of auditors in the Chamber of Accounts from nine to three. Under the new structure, the body will consist of three auditors, one of whom will be appointed as Сhairman, as well as the Accounts Chamber’s staff, and its territorial divisions.
link: https://24.kg/english/365536/
views: 152
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan plans to establish Notary Chamber
Criminal case initiated against MP Almambet Shykmamatov
Popular
SDMK plans to impose restrictions on Umrah trips due to situation in Middle East SDMK plans to impose restrictions on Umrah trips due to situation in Middle East
Foreign Ministers of Turkic states to meet in Istanbul for informal talks Foreign Ministers of Turkic states to meet in Istanbul for informal talks
Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China
Peaceful rally for women’s rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8 Peaceful rally for women’s rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8
11 March, Wednesday
17:10
3.5-magnitude earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan 3.5-magnitude earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
16:55
Parliament approves bill reducing number of state awards
16:49
Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry
16:42
Kyzmat announces most popular names given to children in Kyrgyzstan
16:37
Deputies approve bill to reduce number of Chamber of Accounts auditors