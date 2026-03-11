Deputies approve bill to reduce number of Chamber of Accounts auditors

Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament has approved in the second and third readings a constitutional bill «On the Chamber of Accounts of the Kyrgyz Republic» which stipulates a reduction in the number of auditors in the Accounts Chamber.

The initiative was introduced by President Sadyr Japarov.

According to lawmakers, the bill aims to improve the legal framework governing the activities of the Chamber of Accounts of the Kyrgyz Republic and to ensure its institutional, functional and financial independence in line with international standards of external public audit.

The legislation proposes reducing the number of auditors in the Chamber of Accounts from nine to three. Under the new structure, the body will consist of three auditors, one of whom will be appointed as Сhairman, as well as the Accounts Chamber’s staff, and its territorial divisions.