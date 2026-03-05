Former head of Alamedin district detained on suspicion of corruption

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported the detention of several suspects in a corruption case related to the implementation of a land amnesty program in Alamedin district of Chui region.

According to the security service, on May 10, 2023, the district commission on land amnesty recognized residential houses located within contours No. 1352–1254 of Dostuk aiyl aimak as eligible for amnesty. Following that decision, from May to August 2023, official resolutions were issued concerning several citizens.

The State Committee stated that these decisions were made with serious violations of legal requirements.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 336 (Corruption) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyzstan.

During the investigation, law enforcement agency established the involvement of several officials, including:

O.T., who in 2023 headed the district commission responsible for implementing the land amnesty;

N.K., who at that time served as the head (akim) of Alamedin district;

N.S., whose position has not been specified.

On March 3, the suspects were placed in a temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan.

Investigators are currently working to identify other possible participants in the corruption scheme.