20:31
USD 87.45
EUR 101.46
RUB 1.11
English

Kyrgyzstan approves second phase of migration policy until 2030

On March 5, 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic approved the second phase of the migration policy concept for 2026–2030. The press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration reported.

According to the press service, the document aims to improve the management of migration processes and strengthen interagency cooperation.

The second phase includes:

  • a systemic, flexible, and coordinated approach to migration management;
  • updating the objectives of state migration policy in line with modern challenges;
  • creating conditions for effective interaction between government agencies, international organizations, and non-governmental organizations.

It is noted that the implementation of the second phase will improve the effectiveness of state migration policy and ensure sustainable migration regulation in the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/364922/
views: 97
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan approves Demographic Policy Concept until 2040
Representative office of Russia’s Migration Center to be opened in Osh city
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan meets with head of Migration Service of Turkey
Ministry of Defense presents military doctrine of Kyrgyzstan
Concept of legal policy approved in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov defines foreign policy of Kyrgyzstan
MP offers to raise status of Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan
State Migration Service tells about complains of migrant workers
Migration Service sets quota for foreigners working in Kyrgyzstan
Deputies propose to introduce Open Skies policy in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Recycling fee becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan, Ministry warns of penalties Recycling fee becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan, Ministry warns of penalties
Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone
Kyrgyzstan plans to import up to 15,000 electric vehicles annually Kyrgyzstan plans to import up to 15,000 electric vehicles annually
Korean company intends to install 300 electric vehicle charging stations Korean company intends to install 300 electric vehicle charging stations
6 March, Friday
20:27
Photo of the day: First Lady presented with Aigul flower at Bishkek celebration Photo of the day: First Lady presented with Aigul flowe...
20:17
Kyrgyzstan extradites suspects in murder, robbery, extortion to Poland
20:10
Cache of Dzhengo’s crime group destroyed: 12 Kalashnikovs seized in Osh region
19:59
Kyrgyzstan approves second phase of migration policy until 2030
19:52
Reconstruction of key Sol Zheek canal begins in Jalal-Abad region