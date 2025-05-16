19:06
Kyrgyzstan approves Demographic Policy Concept until 2040

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved the Demographic Policy Concept until 2040. The resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document was developed with the goal of preserving the nation, increasing the country’s population, regulating demographic processes, and ensuring national sovereignty.

Adylbek Kasymaliev instructed the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation, and the Ministry of Education to jointly form an interagency working group with the involvement of demographic policy experts and develop an action plan for implementing the first phase of the concept (2026–2030) within six months.

The resolution will come into effect seven days after its official publication.

It’s worth noting that the development of the Demographic Policy Concept until 2040 was first discussed back in 2021. At that time, members of the working group examined the country’s demographic situation, projected population growth, and developed recommendations for several priority areas of demographic policy.
