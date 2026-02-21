Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our agricultural products are exported to over 80 countries

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev participated in Agrodialogue forum. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

In his speech, he noted the results achieved in agriculture, highlighting last year’s key indicators.

Agricultural production volume amounted to 459.7 billion soms (62.9 billion soms more than in 2024), with a growth rate of 102.2 percent. The processing industry produced 104.7 billion soms worth of products (16.2 billion soms more than in 2024), with a growth rate of 130.1 percent.

Positive indicators were also achieved in agricultural exports: more than 60 types of agricultural products were exported to over 80 countries. The country’s population is provided with six out of nine essential food products.

Adylbek Kasymaliev added that in the coming years, it is necessary to actively strengthen the material base for seed production, livestock breeding, and nurseries. In this regard, special attention will be paid to the full use of preferential loans for ongoing development projects.

According to the head of the Cabinet, the government plans to increase the processing of agricultural products to 25 percent by 2030 and to 50 percent by 2040. Currently, this figure is only 7 percent.

To achieve this goal, 385 new processing facilities should be commissioned by 2030, 75 of which should be completed in 2026, as well as agro-clusters and value chains should be developed.

The Cabinet Chairman emphasized the need to enhance the role of science and education in agriculture and the economy as a whole. In this context, he noted that the government expects significant contributions to agriculture from the Kyrgyz National Agrarian University and scientists working in this field.

As part of the forum, an awards ceremony was held for employees of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.