Over 4 kg of drugs, grenades seized from crime group members in Osh city

Officers from the State Service on Drug Control disrupted the activities of an organized crime group in Osh city, engaged in the distribution of Afghan-origin narcotics on an especially large scale.

During a search of a Daewoo Nexia belonging to citizen S.O.B., 31, 101 grams of hashish and 155,000 soms were seized. The money and drugs were added to the case file as evidence.

During subsequent investigative and operational activities, a search was conducted at the residence of citizen D.S.S., 37, using a sniffer dog. At least 4.6 kg of hashish, two RGD-5 grenades, a homemade firearm, 51 rounds of ammunition, $2,000, and 87,000 soms were seized.

It was established that the organizer of the criminal group is citizen K.S.S., 44. A search was conducted at his home, during which Afghan hashish was seized. According to police, K.S.S. has previously been repeatedly convicted of drug crimes in foreign countries.

All three suspects were detained and placed in the Osh temporary detention facility.

A total of 4 kilograms 706 grams of narcotics, two grenades, a firearm, 51 rounds of ammunition, $2,000, and 242,000 soms were seized.

Forensic chemical examinations have been ordered, and efforts to identify other suspects are ongoing.
